CANTON-Canton Alderman and Finance Chair, Ryan Mayhew had several items for Canton Council consideration at their Tuesday meeting including discussing and taking a subsequent vote on the approval of reimbursing the MFT account in the amount of $17,950.74.

The need for the reimbursement comes from a documentation review performed by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Treasurer Crystal Wilkinson noted this stems from an incident in 2010 when money received from IDOT (Illinois Department of Transportation) was not put in the MFT (Motor Fuel Tax) Account, rather it was put in the General Fund.

City Engineer, Keith Plavec, noted Wilkinson had spent hours-spanning over the course of about a year-going through paperwork showing the City had fulfilled their obligation at some points despite IDOT showing otherwise.

“At one point the number (IDOT wanted reimbursed) was a lot higher; about $130,000,” said Wilkinson.

Plavec recommended recommended reimbursing the MFT account in the amount of $17,950.74.

The motion carried with Alderwoman Angela Hale casting the lone dissenting vote.

The final issue Ryan Mayhew had for Council Tuesday was discussing and then voting whether or not to make payment #1 to ICRMT in the amount of $108,050 for the City’s liability insurance and renewal payment.

City Clerk, Diana Pavely-Rock said the payment was being requested prior to Dec. 1.

City Attorney Chris Jump asked Wilkinson if it would cause a bind by making the payment.

Wilkinson told him it would not.

In other Council news:

•Alderman Jeff Fritz, Streets and Garbage Chair, brought to Council the proposed intergovernmental agreement between the City of Canton and the Village of St. David regarding the use of Canton’s Street Sweeper.

Plavec said, when attempting to determine a fee for the agreement, he factored in several things including an employee’s wage and cost of fuel to name a few.

He came up with a flat fee of $200 per hour.

The approximate size of the area which the sweeper would be used is two or three blocks.

Alderman Quin Mayhew asked if a nighttime bonus had been figured into the fee suggested.

Attorney Chris Jump said he was in need of direction as to what council wanted him to do.

Fritz said they wanted to be good neighbors and share things, but wasn’t sure if they should “jump on that number or not.”

Plavec said the $200 per hour, roughly was broken down by eight hour days.

Fritz asked if there was any way to compare the fee Plavec suggested with the fees that private companies in the Chicago and St. Louis areas charge.

Said Alderman Quin Mayhew, “Every time we have Keith (Plavec) do more research, it costs us more. It won’t be like around here (Canton) where we get swept on a regular basis.”

Quit Mayhew suggested $250 per hour while Alderman Justin Nelson suggested $550 for a minimum of two hours.

Mayor Kent McDowell said it was best to charge by the hour.

Attorney Jump concluded the discussion, “Let me get something in front of you since I know what you want in the intergovernmental agreement.”

It is expected the topic will be discussed once again at their first meeting in December.

•Mayor McDowell appointed Stephen Clark to the Fire Pension Board to replace Chris Jump.

•It’s been reported Comcast customers are having difficulty accessing the public access channel 22.

If you are one of those experiencing problems, please call Comcast and let them know.

•Having had a Clerical Committee Meeting prior to the regular Council meeting as well as an executive session following the regular meeting, City Clerk Diana Pavely-Rock said the following action took place:

They tabled the vote on an answer regarding a grievance filed by the Canton Police Department Union PB&PA #52 on or about Nov. 7.

Additionally, Pavely-Rock said they voted on a proposal from AFSCME Council 31, Local 1372, regarding additional pay for pending water plant operator position.

Council denied the proposal for additional pay and will fill the position and the collective bargaining agreement states.

•There will be NO trash pick up on Thanksgiving.

•Citizens are reminded to keep leaves out of the street.