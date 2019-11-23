Taking the computers apart is often the favorite hands-on activity of students visiting the IT classroom at Spoon River College.

CANTON-Taking the computers apart is often the favorite hands-on activity of students visiting the IT classroom at Spoon River College.

That seemed true of the 23 students from Canton, Farmington, ROYALS, and Spoon River Valley high schools who attended the Computer Technology Career Day held at the Canton Campus Nov. 8.

Other hands-on activities included network cable making, programming code, and connecting computers to a network. Students were also provided with information about the many careers and employment opportunities available in the computer technology field, and the day-to-day work of those jobs. Following the workshops, students enjoyed lunch in the Sandbar Café.

The presenters were all staff from the College’s IT department; Dean Clary (director of technology services), Scott Heidemann (systems administrator), and IT student workers Riley Powell and Cameron Raymond.

Spoon River College offers an associate in applied science degree in Computer Information Systems, and certificates in networking, forensics, information technology, user support specialist, cyber security, enterprise network specialist, and server administrator. Certificates can stand alone or be stacked to culminate in a degree.

“I believe our program is unique in that students are being taught by working professionals. All of our instructors are professionals that have full time jobs, keeping them the most up to date on knowledge and real world experience as you can get,” said Heidemann. “We strive to take our real world experience and apply it to the classroom in the form of labs and exercises, better preparing our students to walk out of college and be higher functioning, employable IT professionals.”

For more information about the CIS program at Spoon River College, visit www.src.edu and click on Computer Information Systems under the Academics tab, or call (309) 647-4645.

More pictures of the Career Day can be viewed on the Spoon River College Facebook page.