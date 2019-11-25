Betty Marie Tate, 94, of Macomb, Ill. passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Wesley Village Healthcare Center. She was born February 24, 1925 in Avon, Illinois to Johnnie and Mary (Hendrickson) Albert. She married Dale Tate February 17, 1947 at the Roseville Christian Church. He preceded her in death April 4, 2010.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Albert and his wife Midge, Richard Albert, Arlene Albert and his wife Mila; her sister, Mary Askew and her husband Harold; her brothers-in-law, Kenneth Tate and his wife Ida, Leland Tate; sister-in-law, Norma Chatterton and her husband Neil.

She is survived by sons, Rodney Tate, Dennis (Diane) Tate, Kevin (Vicki) Tate, and daughter, Janet (Bob) Harwick. Grandchildren Amber (Rick) Driskell, Ryan (Tina) Tate, Brandon (Lori) Tate, Jordan (Dorothy) Tate, Austin (Taylor) Tate, Kristin Tate, Adam (Alicia) Tate, Jesse (Amber) Lesko, Christa (David) Houck, Cheri (Wes) Emge, Chris Harwick and 18 Great Grandchildren, with more on the way.

Betty graduated from Roseville High School. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother that enjoyed being a homemaker and helping with the family farm operation. After retirement, she and Dale moved to Good Hope and later to Wesley Village. She was a member of the Good Hope United Methodist Church, the Macomb Order of Eastern Star where she had served as Worthy Matron, the former Tri County Saddle Club, and the former Rolling Rivers Camping Club. She enjoyed spending winters in Texas, camping, dancing, playing cards and loved to babysit and care for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Dodsworth-Piper-Wallen Funeral Home. There will be no visitation. Rev. Lyren Haney will officiate. Interment will be in the Good Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wesley Village Benevolent Fund or the McDonough District Hospital Hospice Program. Please sign the guestbook and leave condolences at www.dodsworthfh.com