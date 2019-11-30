Westview third grade classes hosted the Sixth Annual Third Grade Heritage Fair Tuesday.

CANTON-Westview third grade classes hosted the Sixth Annual Third Grade Heritage Fair Tuesday.

Students have worked hard to research an ancestor’s country of origin.

After completing a written research packet, the third graders created slide shows, posters, or family trees using OzoBots or Makey-Makey technologies.

They also recorded videos on an app called Flipgrid telling about some things they learned through their research.

Some children brought in a sample of traditional food or music from their country to share.

The gym was packed with parents, grandparents, staff and students.

“This has been a wonderful thing to bring generations together”, a grandpa told Mrs Hardy.

“It was a wonderful turnout! We are so proud of our students and so happy with the family participation! It’s always a wonderful way to send families off for Thanksgiving bream! We are looking forward to doing this again next year!” said teacher Mrs. Hardy.