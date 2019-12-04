Members of the Public Buildings and Grounds Committee for Farmington considered what the City could do to reduce the risk of traffic accidents.

During a special committee meeting held prior to the full Council meeting, city officials tackled the dangerous intersection of Cherry and Fort Streets.

Turning an additional half parking space, in front of the Farmington Historical Museum, into no parking was the census reached.

Dave Ehlers, Superintendent of Public Works, noted that public works employees exit the city building on Cherry Street in both directions.

Making Cherry Street one way would complicate the employees’ ability to access the city garage, he said.

Prohibiting left turns onto Fort Street would require involving Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT).

For now, increasing the no parking space seems to be the best option, noted committee member Kenn Stufflebeam, “That’s not going to be perfect but that’ll be the least obstructive.

“I’d rather see that than us closing streets or moving directions.”

City Administrator Rollen Wright said there is added space at a crosswalk on that street that would allow the parking spaces to be adjusted to fit the increased no parking space. There should also be enough room to add a full parking space, he noted.

Ehlers said IDOT needs to be notified immediately of these changes as Fort Street is set to be stripped this week.

City officials also considered North Elmwood Road; there is parking on both sides of the street which makes the area crowded and difficult to drive through.

Committee members suggested making one side no parking, with Police Chief Chris Darsham suggesting the east side as there are not as many vehicles parked there.

“One side definitely needs it so there’s not as many wrecks,” said Darsham.

Additionally, Mayor Kent Kowal said that a member of the City Council needs to be present at the Farmington Township Board meeting next Monday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. to give a presentation on the City’s plans for renovating the Township building.

City officials are considering purchasing the Township building, 141 E. Vernon St., to house both City and Township offices. The building is owned by Township.

Once purchased, the City is proposing the following renovations: •New entrance for the Township Office on the south side

•New interior walls to separate City from Township

•New interior walls for City office area

•Grid ceiling patching as needed for interior walls

•Relocate ceiling diffusers and lighting for new office areas

•Warrant items for membrane roof sheeting

•ADA compliance for office entrances

•Downspouts relocation for south wall

•Generator back up service

•Telephone and computer service and

•Signage to identify both City and Township entrances.

Following these renovations, other updates may be completed such as construction of a Council/community addition, update to parking lot and entrance and relocating of underground electrical service.

Kowal said he will be present at the meeting but others are welcome to attend.