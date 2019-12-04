BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

CARMI — The CWC Lady Bulldogs came out with a strong defensive game plan, but the Hamilton County Lady Foxes (one of the favorites in the BDC East) took control in the second half to open Conference play with a 46-31 victory on Tuesday.

CWC made Hamilton County work for every shot in a low-scoring first quarter, but the Lady Bulldogs’ lack of outside shooting severely restricted their own scoring opportunities against the packed-in in Hamilton County defense.

The Lady Bulldogs kept it tight in the second quarter as they developed an offensive rhythm, with four players (Jessica Smith, Sydney Lucas, Elleigh Gray and Kadee Milligan) scoring baskets in the quarter to bring the score to 22-15 at the half.

A strong third quarter (8 points) from Hamilton County’s Kolby Brake helped them pull away in the second half. Grace Lueke added 14 points for the Lady Foxes. Sydney Lucas reached double figures for Lady Bulldogs with 12 points on the night.

CWC Coach Clinton Wolff’s comments: “Hamilton County is a good team with a pair of great senior leaders (Kolby Brake and Grace Lueke). On defense in the first half we did exactly what we wanted to do, we stayed between the girl we were guarding and the basket, and made them work hard for everything they got. We did give them too many second chance opportunities. On offense we’re not shooting the ball that well, but we knew that coming in. For us to win we have to play great defense, execute our offense, and limit our turnovers.

1 2 3 4 T

HC 8 14 13 11 46

CWC 3 12 7 9 31

HC - Kolby Brake 15, Grace Lueke 14, Carson Belangee 7, Chloe Braden 4, Kaelee Karcher 3, Jayce Wellen 3.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 12, Elleigh Gray 6, Jessica Smith 4, Mariah VanMatre 4, Kadee Milligan 3, Greyson Huff 2.

JV Game: HC 41, CWC 26

CWC - Greyson Huff 6, KC Milligan 6, Jasmine Smith 5, Lily Pollard 4, Meagan Healy 2, Luci Stubblefield 2, Harleigh Niehaus 1.