CANTON-Canton Council Legal & Ordinance Chair, Alderman Craig West brought to Council, Tuesday night at their regular meeting the topic of discussing, considering and voting on an ordinance approving the purchase of real estate located at 603 Grant Place, Canton.

The cost of the building is $144,900 and would be used for storing equipment that is now sitting outside as well as materials.

System Maintenance Superintendent, Dash Wilson, explained he and Alderman Quin Mayhew had looked at ways to pay for the building out of Wilson’s budget.

He noted there is $107,500 in the depreciation account and the rest, he said, he can take from three or four separate line items, “I’m sitting really comfortable for the rest of the year,” said Wilson in regard to his budget.

Wilson further noted the power bill at the building runs approximately $80 per month and includes heated floors.

Alderman Ryan Mayhew said it’s a nice building, and a good deal, but their number one priority are the citizens.

Wilson reiterated, “I’m absolutely confident I’ll be okay in my budget.”

Alderman Jeff Fritz said in the verbiage of the ordinance it was noted purchasing the building would benefit the health, safety and welfare of the citizens.

He asked how that was a valid statement.

Alderman Quin Mayhew said it was important not to have the equipment sitting out.

Additionally, it would be important to have it safely enclosed within the building so it wouldn’t be tampered with and materials need to be secured and out of the weather.

Wilson said six plows are currently sitting outside 24/7 with the purchase of the building he would be able to get them inside.

Alderman Ryan Mayhew questioned the logistics. He didn’t want city workers spending time looking for equipment.

Quin Mayhew said they do that now.

Wilson explained he took Alderman Quin Mayhew around the city and it took 45 minutes to show him everything he has.

Attorney Chris Jump will take care of:

Drafting an agreement

Setting publication dates

The closing

Title work

It will be the end of February before the City will be able to close on the building.

In other Council news:

•Executive Director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development, Missy Towery, presented her regular report.

She noted the Spoon River Career Fair will be Dec. 17, 9 a.m. to noon at Spoon River College.

They are working with a business owner who plans to expand their business.

Mayor Kent McDowell and Towery met with someone who is interested in starting a manufacturing plant.

Towery said Glacial Golf is slated for Saturday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m. beginning at the VFW and ending at White Oaks.

Towery stressed how vital Glacial Golf is to help them fund the multiple downtown projects they do throughout the year including the electrical box in Jones Park and purchasing extra Christmas decorations.

In the Mayor’s Communication, he noted the leaf program would be ending Friday, Dec. 6, “They’ve gone through all the routes and are backtracking. Don’t put them in the street or gutter.”

Further, he reminded people to shop in Canton as much as possible, “It helps them as much as it helps us.”