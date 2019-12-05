Prior to the 5 p.m. scheduled start time folks were lining up Tuesday evening for the Graham Hospital robotic surgery open house.

The hospital has two surgical robots, the ROSA for orthopedic surgeries and the DaVinci XI for surgeries pertaining to the abdomen and areas in that general vicinity.

Dr. Jason Douglas talked about the DaVinci XI, “It’s essentially designed for us to do laparoscopic surgery, but we call it robotic assisted because as you can see, the robot arms will be used during the operation.”

The operating room had been set up for a simulation so those attending could get an idea how the robotic assisted surgery would work, “What we have on these screens is the DaVinci camera and looking down into the patient’s belly here and we have the robot arms set up to do a demonstration.”

He went on to say, “The robot is controlled remotely from that console over there (in a corner of the operating room) and it does exactly what the surgeon is doing on the console. It’s a 1 to 1 translation on the movement. Whatever Dr. (Rozana) Dwyer (who was demonstrating) does on the robot you’re going to see happen inside the patient.”

Dr. Dwyer then moved the camera back and forth, changed the angle, flipped the camera (looking up, looking down).

Dr. Erin Bailey added, “Notice she has multiple joint movements of the wrists on the machine just like the wrists on your body; even more dexterity than that actually so the straight arms of a laparoscopic surgery were it an actual surgical instrument which only has one joint on it, that joint is usually only up and down, this has a much bigger degree of ability to operate. What that does is allow us to get upside down better on the abdominal wall and gives us more dexterity. It comes in really, really useful when we’re doing stitches or suturing in the belly.”

One woman asked if the surgeon would actually be in the room during surgery.

Said Dr. Bailey, “Yes. It’s a very common misconception that when somebody says they are getting robotic surgery the robot is doing the case, the robot is simply a tool we use. The reason we call it a robot is because the technology allows us to sit separately from the patient to control the instruments rather than controlling the instruments on the patient themselves. The robot itself does not do the actual surgery.”

Someone else asked if it would cut down on scrub nurses.

Dr. Douglas said they would have the same staff.

Approximately 150 people attended the open house.