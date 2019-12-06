And you think you have it rough over the holidays.

What about those poor stockings on the fireplace? Or the elves who make the toys? Or the reindeer having to drive that sleigh full of toys? Or the toys themselves?

Who knows what they have to go through?

Not to mention the other holidays which get short changed by the Big Guy with the red suit?

For the answers to these burning questions, I suggest a trip to VIT High School to see "Stocking Stuffers," which offers a glimpse into the world behind the scenes of the holiday season.

Director Justin Rossmiller and his student assistant Isaac Snyder provide a charming and hilarious look at the elements which make up Christmas and allows those forgotten figures to speak for themselves. The show is fast moving, and the number of tricky set changes are handled so well they never slow down the pace.

This is truly an ensemble cast, with each actor and actress getting a chance to be in the spotlight while never overshadowing anyone else due to the talent of both directors and cast members.

Like most good comedy, the jokes have an edge to them, with a message underneath which is disguised by the laughter and provides material for thought after the show is over.

For example, there is a general agreement Christmas takes over the other holidays, making them seem less important. To that effect, the very first sketch offers effective turns by a taciturn Cole Hopping, an excitable Andrew Butcher, a judgmental Dylan Connor, a romantic Isaac Snyder and a bewitching Keah Gouran as representatives of those neglected holidays who bemoan their lot and try to come to some agreement on how to meet the challenge. Each gives his or her character a unique perspective which shows both a clash of personalities and a communal sense of outrage setting the stage for the fun of the evening.

Each actor has a chance to shine in a variety of roles, with Butcher, Connor and Lutz ably portraying male chauvinist elves who are matched by a charming Macie Hammond; Hammond and Hannah Stevenson as a couple of elves earnestly discussing job prospects while also providing the answer to the whereabouts of a famous missing person (no, it's not Fay Rawley); Stevenson and Justice Spencer as two laconic stockings bemoaning their fate; dolls Kristen Essex, Addalyn Cannon, Addison Savage and Hammond earnestly debating their place in the scheme of things; and a feisty Tucker Spencer as an irascible Jack in the Box..

And the laughs continue as Lutz as a macho G.I. Joe and Justice Spencer as Barbie deal with their forbidden relationship while Savage as a bemused doll deals with Butcher as an appropriately narcissistic Ken.

New light is brought to a familiar character as Justice Spencer strongly plays against type as a match girl who is not quite what she seems and easily manipulates various cast members who come across her efforts to sell her wares.

But the centerpiece of the show is the determination of reindeers Lutz and Hopping, as Blitzen and Donner, respectively to improve their position in the traveling order and the consequences which ensue. Lutz and Hopping provide a good foil for each other as two macho herbivores (bet you never heard that before), with Hopping ably acting as the more rational of the two while Lutz is very convincing as the somewhat less aware member of the pair.

(By the way, I'm not sure Lutz meant it, but his performance is very similar to Tommy Chong's "Man" character, especially since I don't know if Lutz knows who Cheech and Chong are.)

Their quest ends in a trial with the two charged with the hit and run of Grandma Grinch, nicely brought to life by Gouran. Snyder reprises one of his early roles at VIT as he portrays a stern Scrooge as Grandma's attorney, who also provides a good foil for Stevenson as a no-nonsense elf attorney who is able to handle the humbug thrown at her.

Good work also comes from Cannon and Taylor Snowden as inanimate objects brought to life as witnesses and judge Adam Payne who provides perhaps the least surprising surprise in dramatic literature.

Contrary to public opinion, comedy is not easy and every member of the cast holds her or his own whether as over the top characters or as straight men or women dealing with less than normal circumstances. All of them deserve credit for a charming show to help add to the cheer of the season.

VIT High School will present "Stocking Stuffers" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, and at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.

For a fun evening, see "Stocking Stuffers."