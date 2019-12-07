Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will be hosting a census job training informational meeting Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library’s Program Room.

CANTON-Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will be hosting a census job training informational meeting Thursday, Dec. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the library’s Program Room.

Todd Volker, a partnership specialist with the U. S. Census Bureau, will be conducting the program.

Jobs with the 2020 Census provide great pay, flexible hours, weekly pay, and paid training.

The Census Bureau is committed to hiring census takers to work in their own communities.

Generally, hours for field positions are flexible.

Some may require you to work during the day and other positions may require evening and weekend work interviewing the public. Pay rates for census takers in Fulton County are estimated to be $15.50-$17.50 per hour.

You are eligible to apply if you are at least 18 years old, have a valid social security number, are a U.S. citizen, have a valid e-mail address, and are registered with the Selective Service System, or have a qualifying exemption, if you are male and were born after Dec. 31, 1959.

If you are offered a job, you must pass a criminal background check.

Most jobs require employees to have access to a vehicle, have a valid driver’s license, and have access to a computer with internet to complete the training.

Public access computers are available at the library.

Learn how you can help collect important data that will determine your state’s representation in Congress, as well as how funds are spent in your community on things like roads, schools, libraries, and hospitals.

For more information, please come to this informational meeting at the library, visit 2020census.gov/jobs, or call 1-855-JOB-2020.