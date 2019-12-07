The Canton Little Giants hosted the 45th Annual Canton Thanksgiving Tourney with Notre Dame winning, going undefeated, 3-0.

The Little Giants lost their first game to Notre Dame.

Friday, Nov. 29, the Little Giants lost a hard fought overtime game to IVC .

Canton was led by Jake Smith with 14 points, followed by Jack Churchill eight and Trey Passmore with seven.

Saturday, Nov. 30, the Little Giants lost a very close game to East Peoria 63-57.

The Little Giants were led by Trey Passmore with 19, Conner Wilcoxen and Turner Plummer with 10 a piece followed by Jake Smith with nine.

East Peoria was led by Jayden Williams with 12.