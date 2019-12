The November Technical Student of the Month at Canton High is Matthew Kessler.

CANTON-The November Technical Student of the Month at Canton High is Matthew Kessler.

He is the son of Raynee and Steven Kessler, Canton.

He will receive a Visa gift card from Mid-America National Bank. Matthew was nominated by Mr. Colton Downs in the Ag Department.

Matthew will now be eligible for Technical Student of the Year.