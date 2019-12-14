The Kewanee Elks #724 has announced the selection of Alexis Nichols and Tevin Baker as the December Teens of the Month.

Alexis is the daughter of Mike and Paula Nichols. She is a Senior at Wethersfield High School. Her class rank is 9 of 40; GPA 4.824/5.0 scale. She has a 4-year achievement in High Honor Roll, All Conference Academic Basketball, Volleyball, Student Council Representative, FCA, FFA, and Key Club. She has a 3-year achievement in All-Conference Academic Softball, Basketball Co-Capt., AFS and Yearbook staff. She has a 2-year achievement in National Honor Society, Volleyball Co-Capt. Football, Stat Girl, All-Conference Point Guard and Track. She has a 1-year achievement as Class President, National Honor Society Vice President, IBCA Honorable Mention, KWQC Spotlight athlete, Star Courier Athlete of the Week, Quad Cities Small School All Area Athlete, Teacher’s Aide and Drum Line.

Her community service includes volunteering at Indian Reservation in South Dakota, Key Club events, Mental Health Week, Labor Day pork chop tent, open house for orientation, basketball camp, Volley for a Cure, Alter Server, Church Youth Group, collected for Kewanee Food Pantry, gifts to nursing home, care packages of overseas troops and helped form senior slide show.

Tevin is the son of Tyrone and Paula Baker. He is a Senior at Wethersfield High School. His class rank is 25 of 40 with a GPA of 4.0/5.0 scale. He has a 4-year achievement in Honor Roll, Musicals, Football, Basketball, Band, Marching Band, Concert Band, Pep Band, Honors Band, Key Club, Drama Club, FFA, All-Conference Academics Basketball and Student Council. He has a 3-year achievement as Class President, All-Conference Academics Football and school plays. He has a 1-year achievement as Student Council President, FFA Officer, Co-Capt. Football and Basketball, Chorus, Jr. High Directors Award and State FFA Honors Band.

His community service includes volunteering through the Boy Scouts, YMCA Youth Board and Patchy’s Toy Drive.