The Morton JV downed the Lady Giants basketball team 43-39.

Canton had the lead in the first quarter, 12-8. Going into intermission, Canton led 19-11, but Morton would come out to take a lead into the final frame of play, 29-26 before finally putting the game away.

Ella Wheeler was the only Lady Giant to score in double digits with 10.

Alivia Hootman added nine points while Lily Gilles ended the evening with seven.

Ellie Downing contributed five points followed by Karlee Zumitev and Ashley Groves who scored four points each.