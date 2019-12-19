CHICAGO — Illinois State Police (ISP) Forensic Scientists were honored on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, during the Chicago Police Department Superintendent’s Award of Merit and Special Commendation Ceremony held at the City of Chicago’s Public Safety Headquarters in Chicago.

Forensic Scientists Gregory DiDomenic, Brian Schoon, and Ronald Tomek each received an award for their involvement in assisting the Chicago Police Department by processing key evidence that led to the arrest and prosecution of violent offenders. “Excellent accomplishment and tremendous work by the ISP Chicago Crime Laboratory Forensic Scientists,” stated Acting Laboratory Director Jeff Buford. “These are well deserved acknowledgements from our appreciative User Agency, the Chicago Police Department,” he concluded.

All Forensic Scientists work in the Biology/DNA section at the Illinois State Police Chicago Crime Laboratory. Forensic Scientist DiDomenic has 24 years of service, Forensic Scientist Schoon has 16 years of service and Forensic Scientist Tomek has 13 years of service.

