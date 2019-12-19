MACOMB — The Macomb CUSD 185 Board of Education voted to approve allowing Macomb to have flexible learning days that will be used in lieu of the emergency days during Monday’s school board meeting.

Macomb Superintendent Patrick M. Twomey said in the public meeting that the e-learning days will have a flexible schedule and that the assignments will not be due until the students return to school. He said that the flexibility will allow children the opportunity to play in the snow on snow days and still be able to complete the flexible learning day in time to be counted as present during the day. Younger students will have a packet that will go home with them at the beginning of each quarter. From this they will pick out the different activities that they can do during those flexible learning days.

During the flexible learning days, a list of public hotspots will be available for those that do not have internet access at home, Twomey said. Due to district policy, teachers are mandated to be available by email in case there are questions from both parents and students. Paraprofessionals can work additional hours the next few days after the emergency day so they will get paid the same amount as if they worked that day.

Twomey stressed that the five emergency days that the state of Illinois mandated that school districts put on their calendars were called emergency days, not snow days, and that the emergency days can be used for non-weather-related emergencies. He used a busted water main as an example of a non-weather-related emergency that can cause school to be canceled to allow the water main to be fixed.

Two attendees at the meeting had comments about the flexible learning days. One attendee said she wanted the packets for the younger students to have educational benefits, not 26 pages of coloring pages that one of her grandchildren received in the past. Another attendee asked if alternative educational opportunities, like travel, will be counted as part of a flexible learning opportunity. To the latter attendee, Twomey said that in the past, as a teacher he has allowed students in his classroom to use travel as a learning opportunity. However, he said using travel as alternative learning opportunities would need to be discussed further, because other teachers may not currently use the practice.

The school board voted to use the flexible learning days for the 2019-2020 to the 2021-2022 school years.

The school board recognized both John Ogle as Senior of the Month and Brenda Davis as the district’s community spotlight. Davis earned the community spotlight for knitting hats for all the second graders in the district. Board member Kishor Kapale said that his son was one of the students that received one of those hats.

Twomey also gave the construction updates for the current construction projects. He said that since the Edison construction is ahead of schedule, the construction workers should be done with the cafeteria by the end of the school year and will be starting on the six classrooms during the summer. The school board voted to approve raising $9.5 million in bonds to partially fund the construction of the middle school. Twomey said in April or May the district will file a grant application to get the state to fund part of the middle school construction. He said the school board will arrange to have a special meeting in the future to add an easement with the city of Macomb to install sidewalks in the areas that do not have sidewalks.

In other business, the school board voted to approve the school improvement plans for both Lincoln Elementary School and Macomb Junior High School. The school board also voted to approve the summer 2021 trip to Eastern Europe, the 2019 levy, the 2020 10-year Fire & Life Safety Survey along with Amendment 4 in the amount of $25.00 for the Macomb High School Fieldhouse and to declare the levels 1-3 Spanish Realidales series textbooks and supplementary teaching supplies as surplus to sell or dispose.

The next school board meeting will be on Jan. 27. 2020 at 7 p.m. in the Macomb Jr./Sr. High’s C.T. Vivian Library.

