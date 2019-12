Monday

12:10 p.m., AA, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb, closed meeting.

2 p.m. (2nd Monday), Caregiver Support Group, YMCA Senior Center. Sharing experiences and getting support help with coping. Consider joining this group if you are a caregiver for someone.

3 - 4 p.m. (3rd Monday), New Horizons Bereavement Support Group, McDonough District Hospital Private Dining Room, 525 E. Grant St., Macomb

7 p.m., NA, First Christian Church, 120 N. McArthur St., Macomb. Hotline number 1-800-539-0475

6:30 p.m., (3rd Monday), Dementia Support Group, Wesley Village Community Center, Macomb.

7 p.m., AA, Vision for You, Open Meeting, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb.

7 p.m., AA, Macomb Original Group, First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll, Macomb, closed meeting.

Tuesday

12:10 p.m., AA, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb, closed meeting.

4 p.m. (3rd Tuesday of month), Stroke Survivor/Caregiver Support Group, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave. Macomb. Call 833-4601 for more information.

6 p.m., NA, University Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb, open meeting. 1-800-539-0475

7 p.m., AA, Macomb Original Group, First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll, Macomb, closed meeting.

Wednesday

12:10 p.m., AA, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb, closed meeting.

5:30 p.m., Grief Support Group, 133 S. Randolph St., Suite 209 (Masonic Lodge Building), Macomb. Free confidential support for those feeling lost after a loss.

6:30 p.m., Adult Children of Alcoholics, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb, open meeting.

7 p.m., NA, First Christian Church, 120 N. McArthur St. , Macomb. Hotline number 1-800-539-0475

7 p.m., AA, First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll, Macomb, closed meeting.

8 p.m., Al-Anon, McDonough District Hospital, Health Services Building 1, lower level, Day Health Services room, closed meeting.

8 p.m., AA Speaker Meeting, Now meeting at McDonough District Hospital, Health Services Building 1, basement auditorium. Open meeting. Held the first Wednesday of the month.

Thursday

12:10 p.m., AA, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave. in Macomb, open meeting.

1 - 3 p.m., (3rd Thursday of month), Alternatives for the Older Adult caregiver support group, 804 W. Jackson St. in Macomb.

3 p.m. (2nd Fri. of month), Parkinsons & Other Movement Disorder Group, YMCA Senior Center, Macomb.

5:30 p.m., Take Off Pounds Sensibly, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave.

6 p.m., NA, University Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb, open meeting. 1-800-539-0475

7 p.m., AA, Macomb Original Group, First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll, Macomb, closed meeting.

Friday

12:10 p.m., AA, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave. in Macomb, open meeting.

6 p.m., NA, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave., Macomb, book study. 1-800-539-0475

6:30 - 8 p.m., "Life Recovery" group at The Crossing, 1600 West Jackson St . A Christ- centered recovery program.

7 p.m., AA, Macomb Original Group, First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll, Macomb, closed meeting.

Saturday

11 a.m., AA, Baptist Church, 315 N. Sherman Ave. in Macomb, closed meeting, women only.

7 p.m., AA, Macomb Original Group, First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll, Macomb, open meeting.

Sunday

10 a.m., AA, City Hall Conference Room, Macomb, closed meeting.

7 p.m., AA, Macomb Original Group, First Presbyterian Church, 400 E. Carroll, Macomb, closed meeting.

8 p.m., AA, Kiwanis building at 103 N. Downen in Industry, open meeting.

To submit additions or changes to this Support Calendar call 309-833-5534.