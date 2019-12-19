MACOMB — Western BOT Chair Polly Radosh was one of four trustees who believed that Interim President Martin Abraham deserved job security.

While she was disappointed, she believes that a search is the next best option.

“We must move forward and we must unify as a board to get the job done to complete the search process,” Radosh said. “We all want Western to succeed.”

New presidents typically pick their own provost, according to Radosh. This makes it unlikely that Abraham will serve in that position, and will put his future at Western up in the air.

It is a possibility, however, that he will earn the president’s role if he enters the search.

“I sincerely hope that he is a candidate,” she said. “He has done a fabulous job initially in rallying the community and the institution and has come in with fresh ideas.”

Radosh also said that she was encouraged by what the board found while evaluating his early job performance.

Trustees Patrick Twomey, Carin Stutz, and Erik Dolieslager also sided with Radosh.

Though it’s unclear if geography was a factor, three out of those four have closer ties to Macomb and may have a different perception of Abraham’s performance; however, the sole student member on the board, Justin Brown, also voted in favor of conducting a search.

With the ongoing instability within Western’s administrative positions, Radosh is concerned that a lengthy presidential search will be a barrier to progress.

“It’s very difficult to find candidates who would come here not knowing who their boss is going to be,” she said, “so selecting candidates to fill those interim positions is going to be a huge challenge and I am worried about that.”

Search companies will assist the board in the national search, according to Radosh, who predicts that the process will take 18 months. While she said that they would like to hire with an “eye toward diversity,” she’s afraid that they won’t find a stronger candidate than Abraham.

“I’m looking for someone who is able to unite the campus in much the same way that Martin has already done,” she said. “We have turned around so quickly in the last few months that you almost have whiplash.”

