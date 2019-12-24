Canton Main Street is happy to announce TBK Bank is their December Spotlight of the Month!

Often people want to know what TBK stands for.

TBK is their stock ticker symbol, but TBK stands for much more. What started from humble beginnings has grown into a bank with small-town values and the resources to make a difference.

“They are a bank that stands for you. TBK stands for rolling up our sleeves on behalf of their customers, because that’s what they deserve. TBK stands for lending a helping hand to individuals, small business owners, and entrepreneurs, because they have been there. TBK stands for investing in our communities, because that’s what neighbors do,” explained Canton Main Street in a release.

TBK Bank proudly supports many philanthropic and civic organizations within the communities they serve.

They take pride in not only giving financial contributions, but also in volunteering and giving back in their communities.

Some examples include coaching and managing youth sports, serving as board of directors for committees at area schools, hospitals, and many other organizations, participating in festivals, and supporting other clubs and organizations.

TBK Bank has been a great supporter and sponsor of Canton Main Street and its events.

The Canton branch of TBK bank has seven team members.

Jessy Moyemont, Branch Manager, shared for someone who is not originally from the Canton area, she personally appreciates the events that Canton Main Street puts on in our community.

This has given her the opportunity to meet new people and embrace Canton.

Professionally Canton Main Street has allowed Jessy and her team to carry through the do well and do good mission of TBK Bank. Jessy loves that Canton and TBK Bank share a common value of rolling up your sleeves, doing well, and doing good for the community and is thankful TBK Bank has given her this opportunity. Jessy shared “It is very humble to see such a small amazing group of people continuing to bring great events to the town of Canton”.