MACOMB — Star Wars fans all over the world flocked to their local movie theaters for a chance to see the final Star Wars saga movie, “The Rise of Skywalker.”

The movie, “The Rise of Skywalker,” like the other Star Wars movies in the sequel trilogy, “The Force Awakens” and “The Last Jedi,” had Rey (Daisy Ridley) searching for her parents and trying to discover what happened to them. When she came across notes about a Sith artifact in Luke Skywalker’s (Mark Hamill) Jedi texts, it leads her to a dagger with coordinates to the second Sith, Wayfinder, who will help her find Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) and end the fight between good and evil once and for all.

Even though the movie’s official opening day was on Friday, several movie theaters, including the local Rialto 6 Cinemas, had the movie’s premiere on Thursday. Joshman Crockett, Rialto 6 Cinemas’ general manager, said approximately 85 people showed up in each of the five showings on Thursday, making the total number approximately 425 people who saw “The Rise of Skywalker” on Thursday.

Rialto 6 Cinemas held a contest on their Facebook page on Dec. 18. Three winners had the opportunity to like the page, like the post, share the post and tag people that fans would bring to see the movie. The grand prize included two admissions and a large double combo; first prize included two free tickets and second prize was an extra-large popcorn. Fans can also get a 44-ounce collectors cup with the movie poster’s artwork for just $5.95.

Box Office Mojo reported that the opening weekend box office gross was $373,5000 with $175,500,000 in the United States and $1,980,000 internationally. Overall, 4,406 movie theaters are currently showcasing the movie. Disney did warn that certain scenes may not be suited for those with photosensitivity issues. The scenes that had strobe lighting can cause seizures to those that have photosensitive epilepsy.

The movie is currently playing in Macomb with multiple showings each day of the film’s release. Advance tickets can be bought on the Rialto 6 Cinemas website at https://www.rialto6.com/ or on the Fandango website at http://www.fandango.com

