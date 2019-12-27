A look at the first day of the Pontiac Holiday Tournament

You can’t the say weather outside is frightful because it was a gorgeous Dec. 26 on Thursday. The high temperature was in the 60s and the sun was shining. It was a day for a baseball game, not basketball.

But it was basketball that was taking center stage in the Chief City as the 89th annual Pontiac Holiday Tournament tipped off.

“Somebody asked me earlier, ‘do you think the weather affected crowds? Or, being the day after Christmas?’ I really don’t know,” PHT Director Jim Drengwitz said as Day 1 was winding down. “Ideally, I would like to have it about 20, snow on the ground and clear. That way nobody gets any itch to go hit the golf ball or work out in the yard or any other number of things you can do.”

The Pontiac Holiday Tournament is one of those things that has grown to be the premier holiday event in Illinois in the 89 actual years it has taken place. One might say, it’s the premier holiday tournament in the country, which would make sense because it is the oldest such event in the country.

Starting in 1926 as something to keep athletes active during break, the PHT has grown to 16 teams and 26 games in a three-day span between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

It has experienced all kinds of weather, including blizzards and ice storms. The weather this week is quite unique, but the fans are still making their way to the tournament to watch quality basketball.

“Our crowds are down a little bit from last year (but) about the same,” Drengwitz said. “I thought our evening crowd was excellent. I think they will be good.”

Although the weather might have allowed some fans to do other things, the one thing missing from tournaments past was the marquee player or the marquee team. Bloom Township is the top seed and had a challenge from Lockport in the first round. But the Blazing Trojans aren’t the draw that Chicago (Simeon) was with the likes of Derrick Rose and Jabari Parker.

Still, the people were there and there seemed to be a good feeling about the event. Even the director felt it.

“I think it is upbeat,” Drengwitz said. “For whatever reason, I felt better coming into the day. There wee no loose ends, I was ready to go when I got here at a quarter to seven this morning. The games were good, the crowds, I think they were a little more upbeat. The crowds have been enthusiastic and the games have been good.

“We’ve always been ready to go, this just felt a little different.”

Benet Academy of Lisle won the tournament’s first game this year, defeating a scrappy Danville club whose coach was at Pontiac last year guiding the host Indians. The second game was an upset as the fourth seed lost.

“Game 1 was outstanding. We had a nice crowd. Game 1 was good, followed by Manual-Warren, and that was a good game,” Drengwitz said. “We started off the tournament with two good basketball games. I think all the games have been very competitive.”

The product seems to be good this year, which is something Drengwitz strives for each tournament.

“Our goal is to always put on a good show,” he said. “Our goal is to make everybody a part of this tournament feel special. When I get compliments from visitors who say they love coming to the tournament because of the way it’s run, the professionalism, everybody seems to enjoy being here.

“We have multiple goals. For our visitors, it’s just to be a fan-friendly, basketball-friendly environment.”

The fans were enjoying the tournament’s first day as a number of kids, and some adults, were asking for autographs. This is a typical occurrence at the PHT. It helps to keep bringing back the quality programs.

“Everyone of our top eight team, I’d say any one of our teams, could go to any other tournament during Christmas,” Drengwitz said. “People ask what keeps teams like that coming to Pontiac? It’s the relationships and the hospitality we extend. It starts when the teams check into the hotels.

“Why do Simeon and Curie and those teams keep coming here? I really believe it’s the relationships we’ve developed over the years.”

Drengwitz pointed out that another factor is the contrasting style of play. The high speed of Danville and Manual against the more deliberate and disciplined style of Benet and Warren set the tone for the tournament.

Pontiac even gave the fans something to cheer about as they avoided a blowout at the hands of Simeon when it seemed one was inevitable.

Something else the tournament does on the first day is recognize those who have made the tournament a big part of their year.

Usually, a the Fan Appreciation Award is handed out at halftime of the Pontiac game on Day 1. That did not happen due to an unfortunate accident. It will be made Friday.

The other was one of the special recognitions the tournament has done throughout the years.

Russ Munch was a longtime athletic director, teacher and coach at PTHS. After he passed away, money from his memorial was given to the school and new mats were put up at each end of the basketball floor with his name on them.

Members of Munch’s family, including his widow Cindy and sons Aaron and Adam, along with their families and other family members, were recognized in gratitude for what Russ had meant to the PTHS community.

“I loved working with Russ,” Drengwitz said. “When it came time to put on an athletic event, nobody did it any better than him. I never had to worry about anything in the gym.

“I think it’s important we recognize guys like him. It takes a lot of people to make this thing go and for 13 years, Russ was a big part of that.”

Drengwitz is looking for more quality basketball in the next two days. He said he is hoping the seeds pan out because it would make for quite an entertaining weekend.

The tournament will conclude Saturday with the championship game, which is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m.