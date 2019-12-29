BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

ELDORADO — Some observers said the CWC Bulldogs were overseeded at #6 by the EHT Selection Committee. Some said the Bulldogs might not make it through the first round - and definitely would not clear the second round. A gritty CWC team proved them wrong, bringing home the 4th Place trophy from the 55th Annual Eldorado Holiday Tournament on Saturday.

CWC last won the tournament in 1998 and hardware has been scarce since the year 2000 (a Consolation Championship in 2000, a 4th in 2004, and a 3rd in 2016). This year’s squad was not expected to add hardware but a pair of inspired performances in the first two rounds got the job done.

The Bulldogs were not able to get into the win column on Saturday. Playing on tired legs against long athletic clubs, the Bulldogs fought hard but could not overcome the matchups against eventual champion Massac County in the semi-final and a talented Herrin team in the 3rd place game.

“We’re extremely pleased with our 4th Place finish and bringing home a trophy this year,” said CWC Coach Kevin Wolff. “Today we played against a pair of really talented teams, but our kids just kept on fighting, and that’s what we talk about all the time. They’re happy tonight.”

Semi-final vs. Massac Co.

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 7 9 8 5 29

MC 9 17 14 8 48

CWC - Ethan Mahon 11, KaCee Fulkerson 9, Ty Barbre 5, Peyton Edwards 2, Bryce Conner 2.

MC - Zach Travis 17, Julian Russell 6, Kyler Mcintosh 6, Tragen Keyes 5, Jase Mizell 4, Kaleb Ramer 4, JJ Sweatt 4, Dathan English 2.

3rd Place game vs. Herrin

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 15 11 8 13 47

Herrin 17 14 18 13 62

CWC - Peyton Edwards 12, Ethan Mahon 12, Devin Rankin 8, KaCee Fulkerson 6, Ty Barbre 4, Tyler Goemaat 3.

Herrin - Luke LeQuatte 17, Reice Hartline 17, Brandon Anthony 13, Jake Baumgarte 5, Haydon Mayer 4, Ian Nantz 3, Landon Bolen 2, Matthew Brandon 1.