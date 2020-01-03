KEWANEE – Betty Lou Swan, 77, of Kewanee, died at 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at her home.

Cremation will be accorded and a Celebration of her Life will be held at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 3 at Rux Funeral Home in Kewanee. Pastor Bob Curry will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Betty Swan Memorial Fund.

She was born August 31, 1942 in Kewanee, the daughter of Leo and Eleanor (Lyons) Swearingen. Survivors include her four children; Deanna (Paul) Calhoun of Kewanee, Tonja (Leonard) West of Bradford and Carla Goforth and Cathleen (Lance) Longeville, both of Kewanee, a brother, Gary Swearingen of Kewanee, two brothers, Bonnie (Philip “Bud”) Pyle and Barbara (Jerry) Salisbury, both of Kewanee, a sister-in-law, Shirley Swearingen of Kewanee, grandchildren; Paul, Kevin and Joe Calhoun, Krissy Anderson, Thomas, Justin and Hope Leverette, Samantha Rylander, Bradley Leverette, Brandon West, Michelle and Cody Goforth and Kyle and Alexis Johnson and twelve great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Delores and a brother, Leo.

Betty attended Kewanee schools and had worked at the Star Courier and as a fabricator at Classic Coach. She also bartended for many years at the Wooden Shoe and had been a cook and bartender at the Elk’s. She enjoyed collecting recipes, bowling, going to the riverboat, being on the computer and playing bingo. She was always willing to help out her family members and especially enjoyed her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. This obituary may be viewed and private condolences left at www.ruxfuneralhome.com.