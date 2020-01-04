MINERAL - Lucille Mae McCune,92, of Mineral, IL, passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at her home. A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Atkinson Chapel. Reverend Terry Lancaster will officiate. Burial will follow at Sheffield Cemetery, Sheffield, IL. Visitation will be from 4 – 7 p.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Lucille McCune Memorial Fund.

Lucille was born on May 7, 1927, in Alba Township, Henry County, IL, the daughter of James and Celia (Boyd) Thompson. She was one of ten children. Lucille married Russell Lloyd Anderson, Eldon E. Dynes, and later married Milo James McCune on December 29, 1962. He preceded her in death. Lucille was a beautician, homemaker, and for many years a Walmart greeter. She loved to cook and enjoyed feeding people.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Pamela Fjeld, Mineral, William “Bill” (Amanda Grimes) Dynes, Dingley, IL, James (Nicole) McCune, Sheffield, and Harry (Dee) McCune, Manlius, IL; 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; sisters, Judy Hansen and Barbara Young, Geneseo; sister-in-law, Odetta Thompson, Annawan; brother-in-law, Neil Johnson, Galva; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents James and Celia, her husband Milo, daughters Carla Lopez and Nota Dynes-Hall, sisters, Dorothy Koss, Mary Wisker, and Beth Johnson, brothers, Orin Thompson, Calvin Thompson, Harold Thompson, and James Thompson.