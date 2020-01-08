The Canton Lady Giants' Frosh basketball team fell to Limestone 50-33.

The only player to score in double digits for Canton was A. Hootman with 18 points.

K. Zumstein added eight points while three players scored two points each: R. Moser, A. Spencer and K. Fahnestock.

L. Giles added a point.

Limestone scored 15 points in the first quarter to Canton’s seven.

At the half, Canton had managed to score just three additional points with the visitors taking a 23-10 lead into the break.

At the end of three Limestone was leading 38-20.