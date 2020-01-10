The Cuba High School staff has selected Quentin Gilpin as the January Senior of the Month.

For this honor, he received a $50 gift card from program sponsor MidAmerica National Bank.

Gilpin is the son of Chad and Sara Gilpin, Cuba.

While in high school, he has been a member of the football, basketball and baseball teams, Art Club, Drama Club, Peer Assistance, National Art Honor Society, and FCCLA.

After high school, he plans to attend Spoon River College and wants to be a math teacher in the future.

Seniors of the Month are selected for their academic performance as well as their leadership and citizenship qualities.