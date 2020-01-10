The Graham Hospital Service League will be holding its 4th Annual Trivia Night Saturday, Feb. 1.

CANTON-The Graham Hospital Service League will be holding its 4th Annual Trivia Night Saturday, Feb. 1.

Some of the restaurants who have provided gift certificates for the event’s Restaurant Raffle are Monical’s Pizza, Black Maple, Sweet Shoppe, Tracy’s Supper Club, Joe’s Place, Biaggi’s, Farmington Pizza Co., Scapecchi’s, Kouri’s, Culver’s, La Gondola Spaghetti House and Steak’N Shake. Restaurants from the surrounding area include Farmington, Norris, Lewistown, Canton, Pekin, Peoria, Goldfield and Tremont.

First prize will be restaurant certificates worth over $500. Second prize will be certificates worth over $300, and third prize will be certificates worth over $200. A fourth prize of certificates worth over $100 has been added.

Tickets will be on sale at the Graham Hospital Gift Shop, at the Graham Marketing Department located in the Old Coleman Clinic Building and at each fundraising sale at Graham Hospital and Graham Medical. You may call 647-5240 ext. 2203 to reach Cissie Conklin or ask for the Gift Shop.

Cost is $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets. The winners will be drawn on Saturday, Feb. 1 during the Trivia Night event. Need not be present to win.