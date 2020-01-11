KEWANEE — What's under foot and a walk-in freezer were on the minds of Wethersfield School Board members at their monthly meeting Thursday night.

The board approved applying for a matching state maintenance grant to accomplish two long-overdue projects — resurfacing the all-weather track in Wethersfield Memorial Stadium and purchasing a much-needed new walk-in freezer/cooler for the cafeteria. The state grant provides up to $50,000 with a matching amount provided by the school district.

Superintendent Shane Kazubowski said the school's original cinder track was blacktopped in the mid-1990s with a rubberized surface of shredded tires. reapplied twice in subsequent years. The last time the 440-yard oval was resurfaced and striped was 2008.

Kazubowski said that typically, the surface should be redone every 7-8 years and is now overdue as evidenced by its deteriorating condition. He said the cost of the work is estimated at $91,000. He laid out several sources which could contribute to the school district's share of the cost, including life safety funds, school facilities sales tax revenue and the school's portion of gate receipts and fees from games and meets, among others. No educational funds would be used for the project.

The walk-in cooler was installed when the cafeteria was built in the early 1960s between the high school gym and the ag shop. A newer, more efficient unit has been needed for some time. Kazubowski said the estimated replacement cost is $52,980 but would probably be less since the actual 7-by-7-foot size of the unit is smaller than the 10-by-12-feet originally planned for.

The board approved using life safety funds on hand for both projects, and approved making applying for the state matching grant. The application will be forwarded to the Regional Office of Education for review, then submitted to the Illinois State Board of Education for final approval. Kazubowski said the district plans to seek bids on the track this spring and will hopefully start the work this summer, but emphasized that the timetable depended on the schedules of contractors who do the specialized work. The freezer/cooler, which could receive energy-saving funds from Ameren, could be installed by next fall.

In other business, Kazubowski said he was told by the president of the company that installation of the planned rooftop solar units will take place in the next 2-3 weeks. He said crews have been busy installing in-ground units before frost sets in.

The school district has a date with the Kewanee Planning Commission Jan. 23 for a hearing on an application for a special use permit on a three-acre plot on Garfield Street just east of the school. The land being donated to the school by Harold Schieler is vacant and in a residential zone. As the new owner, the school district is requesting an "ag classroom and lab" use for educational purposes. No heavy farming would be done. Kazubowski said both he and city officials felt the creation of a special use classification should be part of the transfer of ownership.

As a condition of the gift, Mr. Schieler specified that the property be used exclusively for agricultural and vocational education. The school district has agreed to pay this year's tax bill, estimated at around $1,000. The acreage will be taken off the tax rolls when it is transferred to the school district.

It also was announced that the Wethersfield Academic Foundation will sponsor the second annual fundraising father-daughter dance "Under the Sea" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m Saturday, Jan. 25, in the elementary gym.

Following an executive session, the board accepted the retirement letter of Steve Wager as full time custodian and bus driver effective May 1 and hired Rob Ramsey as his replacement.