Carmi City Police:

Tara White 34, Carmi, was arrested on 1/11/20 on a White County Warrant for Failure to Appear - DUI.

White County Sheriff’s Department:

On 01-13-2020, at approximately 10:37 a.m., the White County Sheriff’s Department received a phone from Carolyn Dunn. Dunn advised she needed an officer at her residence located on Stewart Street in Carmi. Dunn advised that she was having problems with her niece, Serena Dunn.

The officer who arrived at the scene spoke with both parties. Carolyn advised she is tired of dealing with Serena and her ways.

Serena advised Carolyn and her argued today. Serena advised Carolyn picked an item up and threw against her truck. The item hit her truck on the drivers side near the rear quarterpanel. She added that Carolyn then picked up a shovel that she was waiving towards Serena in a disturbing manner and that Carolyn threw a lamp at Serena. Serena said that Carolyn then slapped on the head with her right hand. Serena submitted cell phone video of the incident to the responding officer.

Carolyn Dunn, 69, Carmi, was charged with Domestic Battery and Criminal Damage to Property.

White County States Attorney:

Two individuals sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday.

Zachary M. Thaxton, 22, Harrisburg:

Criminal Damage to Government Property, Class 3 Felony

5 years DOC

1 year MSR

Thaxton was convicted damaging property at Burrell Park by spray painting a pavilion and other parts of Burrell Park this past summer. Thaxton’s case was investigated by the Carmi Police Department. Thaxton was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Honorable T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge that handed down the sentence at the conclusion of a sentencing hearing. Thaxton was also ordered to pay restitution to the City of Carmi.

Freddie L. Swift, 42, Mt. Carmel:

Aggravated Assault, Class 4 Felony

5 years 6 months DOC

1 year MSR

Grayville Police Department was the original investigating agency. Swift was represented by Public Defender Brian Shinkle. Honorable T. Scott Webb was the presiding judge that imposed the sentence.