KEWANEE — A young Kewanee couple planning a worship center, Jesus and Liz Bermudez, bought the former Furniture Country property in the 100 block of North Main Street at auction Saturday for the top bid of $38,500.

"I'm very happy," said the building’s longtime owner, Wanda VanUnnik, after meeting the purchasers. "They're going to turn it into a House of Prayer.”

The sale was conducted by auctioneer Mark Guthrie and took about an hour.

Mrs. VanUnnik and her late husband, Vic, operated a furniture store on the ground floors of three interconnected buildings for more than 30 years, closing the doors in December of 2018.

The downtown property includes the historic three-story Red Man building, built in 1907, with its iconic 8-foot statue of a Native American chief perched in a recessed alcove above the front door. Guthrie said he had received several offers for the statue alone, including one for $30,000, but would only sell it with the building.

A two-story building on the south side once housed car and farm implement dealerships and a custom leather shop. The smaller building on the north side once housed a dry cleaners, a restaurant and has apartments on the second floor. The first floor of the Red Man building once housed a bowling alley, Firestone store and Vince's TV & Appliance.

In all, the buildings total 36,000 square feet and are located within on of the city’s Tax Increment Financing districts.

"One of the busiest highways in the state goes right by the front door," said Guthrie, referring to Routes 34 and 78. "It has space, visibility and location.”

The Bermudez' were also high bidders at $1,000 for a 64-by-150-foot vacant lot on the other side of the alley behind the store.

By Dave Clarke

For the Star Courier