MACOMB — Macomb Police have issued a notice seeking information on one Travis D. Baker, a primary suspect in the theft of 13 firearms from a North Albert Street residence Wednesday morning.

Police said Baker, a black male standing roughly 5’7” and approximately 170 lbs., is the primary suspect along with three unidentified black males. Officers were dispatched to 518 N. Albert St. around 3:32 p.m. regarding a theft earlier that morning at 11:30 a.m., in which 13 firearms were taken from the residence. Police said they have reason to believe the suspects are heading towards Chicago, and that the State’s Attorney for McDonough County has issued a warrant for Baker’s arrest.

Police said Baker is considered armed and dangerous, and is currently wanted for theft of firearms with a $200,000 bond. Those with information on Baker's whereabouts are encouraged to contact Lieutenant May of MPD at (309) 833-4505.

