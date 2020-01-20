BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

ELDORADO — The CWC Lady Bulldogs played a pair of familiar opponents in the first two rounds of the Lady Eagle Winter Classic, but were unable get payback for some early-season defeats.

Saturday: Mt. Carmel 49, CWC 38

The Lady Bulldogs fell behind 28-19 at the half, but made it a tight game in the third quarter before Mt. Carmel was able to build and hold a margin in the fourth quarter for the win.

CWC came to within three points (33-30) late in the third after pair of free throws from Elleigh Gray. After Mt. Carmel went on a run to start the fourth, consecutive baskets from Kadee Milligan and Mariah VanMatre had the Lady Bulldogs back within 42-35 before Mt. Carmel closed on a 7-3 run for the win.

Sydney Lucas led CWC in scoring with 11 points.

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 8 11 11 8 38

MC 13 15 7 14 49

CWC - Sydney Lucas 11, Mariah VanMatre 10, Elleigh Gray 8, Jessica Smith 7, Kadee Milligan 2.

MC - Rylie Webb 20, Maya Smi 11, Alli Kell 8, Allie McPherson 4, Kassidy Drone 4, Haley Wright 2.

Monday: Harrisburg 42, CWC 22

Cold shooting on a cold morning put the Lady Bulldogs behind early and they couldn’t catch up to tournament-favorite Harrisburg in the 9 a.m. starting time on Martin Luther King Day.

The Harrisburg defense was swarming early, not allowing a field goal until there was less than a minute to go in the first quarter, as they moved out to a 13-2 lead in the first quarter and 21-5 at the half.

The Lady Bulldogs showed some energy in the second half, with Sydney Lucas erupting for 10 points in the third quarter. CWC pulled within 10 points before another run by Harrisburg put the game away.

Lucas led CWC with 14 points, leaving her three points shy of 1,000 for her career.

1 2 3 4 F

HB 13 8 9 12 42

CWC 2 3 12 5 22

HB - Lydia Miller 12, Stream Black 10, Essence Sanders 7, Summer Sanders 6, Lauren McDaniel 5, Lauryn Gribble 2.

CWC - Sydney Lucas 14, Elleigh Gray 6, Mariah VanMatre 1, Greyson Huff 1.