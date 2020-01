Larry Ford was presented the 2020 annual YMCA Pickle Ball group’s, ‘Honorary Pickle Ball Captain’ award.

This award was presented to Larry Ford by his long time friend and pickle ball competitor Jim Banks.

Friendship, helpfulness, and dedication to the sport were the determining factors for the award.