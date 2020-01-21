The tape ’Pickle Ball 2020’ will air on Comcast local channel 22 beginning Thursday, Jan. 23 at noon on 24-hour repeat play.

The tape covers pickle ball play at Canton Family YMCA and at several Senior Olympics locations.

It features many players from years past to present.

Pickle ball at the Canton Family YMCA is a popular way to have fun and get your daily exercise.

The tape was produced by Joe Ginger’s Video Service.