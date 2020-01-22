The Kiwanis family has expanded yet another direction and held a charter ceremony on Jan. 16 to welcome a new Aktion Club at Abilities Plus in Kewanee.

Aktion Club empowers members to invest themselves, work together with friends and implement plans through action. As an extension of Kiwanis, Aktion Club shares the mission of serving children around the world and members become leaders within their community. Everyone has the capacity to serve and the smallest action can change the world for good.

Eighteen charter members were welcomed by Kiwanis Illinois-Eastern Iowa Governor Charles Smith and Governor-Elect Mark Petersen; and pecial remarks were delivered by Illinois State Rep. Dan Swanson and Kewanee City Manager Gary Bradley.

The Kiwanis Club of Kewanee has been providing opportunities for members to discover their heart to serve for nearly a century and these opportunities have been made possible by the club sponsoring nine service leadership programs (SLP’s) throughout the community.

This service club experience encourages people of all ages to accept their ability to make a difference, enhance their knowledge and develop connections with those in need. SLP’s are character building programs hosted in a school or community agency. Within the Kewanee community the Kiwanis Club has opportunities for all ages.

At Kewanee and Wethersfield Schools there are K-Kids for elementary students, Builder’s Club for junior high at Kewanee, Wethersfield and Visitation Schools and at Kewanee and Wethersfield High Schools, Key Club. We also have Circle K for young adults at Black Hawk East and now the newly formed Aktion Club at Abilities Plus for individuals living with disabilities.