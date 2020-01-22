After the Farmington Township Board decided against continuing with the sale of their building, Farmington City Council members discussed Monday the future of the Municipal Building.

FARMINGTON-After the Farmington Township Board decided against continuing with the sale of their building, Farmington City Council members discussed Monday the future of the Municipal Building.

During a special Public Buildings & Grounds Committee, Aldermen considered their next step.

The current Municipal Building, located on West Fort Street, is in need of costly repairs. The City’s previous plans had included purchasing the Township’s building to house both City and Township offices and also purchasing the former Ulm’s Veterinary Clinic building to house the Farmington Police Department.

The Township would have paid $250 in rent for the first five years then rent would increase in $25 increments until a cap of $500 is reached.

However, these plans fell through as members of the Township Board voted against holding a special town meeting to sell their building to the City.

Trustees had expressed during its meeting Jan. 13 that their building would be paid off in 2028.

“Initially we thought there’d be a savings but once rent gets to $350, the building would have been paid for,” said Trustee Richard Hitchcock that night. “From that standpoint, we’d get short term help and in the long term, it doesn’t really help.”

The Township Board’s attorney had also questioned the proposed lease agreement, including a lack of definitive term lengths and no provisions for who will pay for utilities, insurance and maintenance.

Monday night, Ward 2 Alderman Leslye Smith gave an update on what occurred during the Township Board’s meeting.

“They were dead set against it,” Smith said. “They like having their own building and they were afraid the City was going to come in and tell them what to do.”

Ward 2 Alderman Kenn Stufflebeam commented that he had thought the Township approved of the proposed agreement during negotiations.

“It’s water under the bridge,” Stufflebeam said. “We want a good relationship with the Township.”

Stufflebeam suggested moving City offices and the Police Department to the north end of the structure where there is more room.

Currently both entities use the south side of the structure. The entire building formerly housed the school. The other wing of the building is rented out to the YMCA with the connection portion being inaccessible due to its poor condition.

The parts of the building not needed would be sold, Stufflebeam said.

“There could be a big portion of this block available for development,” he noted.

City Administrator Rollen Wright said there is $680,000 in the City’s budget available for either rehabilitating the current structure or building new.

He suggested that one councilperson and department heads meet with Tom Armstrong, a general contractor, and a mechanical architect to confer on plans and create a blueprint. There is no estimated cost provided yet.

It was also noted at the meeting that Otto Baum Company would visit the Municipal Building this week to look at the structure.

During the Council’s regular meeting later that night, Aldermen approved proceeding with engaging with Armstrong Builders.