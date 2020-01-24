A new session of Mom Core begins Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2051 E. Chestnut in Canton.

CANTON-A new session of Mom Core begins Feb. 6 at 9:30 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene, 2051 E. Chestnut in Canton.

It is intended for mothers with children of all ages. It’s a chance to be with other moms to talk, share and learn.

Child care will be provided, as well as coffee.

The event will be held the first and third Thursday of each month.

For more information, call 309-647-2397.