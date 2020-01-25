Metamora edged the Canton Frosh Lady Giants’ basketball team 36-31.

The only player scoring in double digits for Canton was Alivia Hootman with 10 points.

Lily Giles added six points while R. Moser added five points.

K. Zumstein added four points followed by J. Walters, A. Spencer and K. Fahnestock with two points each.

The Lady Giants trailed by a point at the end of the first quarter, 5-4.

At the half, Metamora had widened the gap, 16-7 and at the end of the third Metamora took a 25-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Canton played tough during the final quarter, but couldn’t get over the hump.