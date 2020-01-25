Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, 2 to 3 p.m., Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library will present “A Voyageur of the Illinois Country,” by Randy Sollenberger.

In his presentation Randy Sollenberger portrays a fictional character, Antoine LeClaire, who was born in 1800 in a small French village near the Illinois River and near what is now Peoria. Antoine will tell his story of the early French settlements of the Illinois and Mississippi River valleys.

Randy Sollenberger is an author, poet, song-writer, and storyteller from Macomb.

He has written two non-fiction books, Forgottonia, and Spoon River Country, Guardian Angels and Other Stories, which recounts life in rural west-Central Illinois.

He is a member of The Prairie Tellers Storytellers Guild and The McHenry County Storytellers Guild.

For more information, please contact the library, 309-647-0328.