DAVENPORT, IOWA-Ten members of the YMCA Tumbling Tornados recently travelled to Davenport, Iowa to compete in tumbling (floor), double-mini, and trampoline events.
The athletes earned three First Place trophies competing against other tumblers at the same age and skill level, as well as12-Second Place and four Third Place awards.
The team’s next competition will be held Feb. 2 in Clearwater, Florida.
Davenport meet results:
TUMBLING (FLOOR)
Beginner
Second Place: Charlee DeRenzy
Third Place: Ainsley Porter
Fifth Place: Bailey Deushane
Sub-Novice
Fourth Place: KayLynn Carr
Fifth Place: Olivia Duncan
Intermediate
Second Place: Kinzie Ater
Third Place: Mollie Cornell
Sub-Advanced
Third Place: Hannah Uryasz
DOUBLE-MINI
Beginner
First Place: Ainsley Porter
Fifth Place: Bailey Deushane
Seventh Place: Charlee DeRenzy
Novice
Second Place: KayLynn Carter
Third Place: Julia Tourtillott
Fifth Place: Cassidy Carr, Olivia Duncan
Intermediate
Second Place: Hannah Uryasz
Sub-Advanced
Second Place: Kinzie Ater, Mollie Cornell
TRAMPOLINE
Beginner
First Place: Bailey Deushane
Second Place: Ainsley Porter
Fifth Place: Charlee DeRenzy
Novice
First Place: Cassidy Carr
Second Place: KayLynn Carr, Olivia Duncan
Fourth Place: Julia Tourtillott
Intermediate
Second Place: Hannah Uryasz
Sub-Advanced
Second Place: Kinzie Ater, Mollie Cornell