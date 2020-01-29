A sizable donation to the Kewanee Chapter of the Henry County Humane Society has board members and its president breathing a little easier this year.

Board President Louise Harrison said the biggest challenge the animal shelter faces every year is raising funds to keep the operations going.

Recently, the animal shelter was gifted $25,000, which Harrison proclaimed as the “biggest, single cash donation” the shelter has ever recieved.

“To start the year with that donation is amazing,” she said.

The donation came from Pat and Ed Peterson, who have been loyal supporters of the Kewanee animal shelter for years. Ed is chairman of Martin Engineering in Neponset.

“They’ve helped it survive through some hard times in the past, like fairy godparents in the background,” Harrison said.

In the past, the Petersons have donated much-needed equipment like the shelter’s laundry equipment after the old machines had given up. Every Christmas, the shelter receives a generous check in the mail from the Petersons that helps keep the shelter going.

Harrison, who took over as board president in 2018, sees the contribution as a vote of confidence in the new board of directors and said it shows trust in how they take care of the HCHS finances.

“Transparency, accountability, and thinking twice before spending a dime,” she said, has created visible results. Last year, the animal shelter was able to save 300 animals with operation costs of approximately $80,000.

“We don’t spend money we don’t have to,” Harrison said.

“It might sound like a lot of money spent,” said Board Treasurer Mary Bergren, “but we had a lot of animals going through getting fully vetted and rehomed.” She compared current staff levels to past staff levels.

“They are very low and we supplement that with a strong volunteer presence,” she Bergren said.

The Kewanee Animal Shelter survives completely on donations and fundraising. Harrison estimates that she spends as much as 50 to 60 percent of her time raising money and dealing with fundraising matters.

“This is something that as a new board we’ve had to grow into and figure out,” Harrison said. “It’s not one size fits all.”

Harrison said that in larger cities, organizations can get away with throwing one big bash, such as a dinner with a huge ticket price and be done with fundraising for the year. But in smaller communities, that strategy doesn’t make sense, Harrison said. Instead, the board plans small fundraisers throughout the year.

“So when we analyzed the events we’ve had, we realized that the smaller events bring in money and give more animals exposure.”

A recent bagging event in Sullivan’s brought in $1,800 for the shelter. The volunteers bag groceries three times a year at Christmas, Easter and Thanksgiving.

In addition, the organization holds a Fall Festival around Halloween as a way to not only raise money but thank the community for its support.

A Rock N Roll Bingo event is being planned for August. The details are still being worked out, but the board has hired a professional event planner to run the evening.

Other events include bringing animals to businesses where people can interact with them, such as the Country Morning Coffee shop and the YMCA, which recently held events with Shelter cats. Harrison said the events resulted in four adoptions.

“We re-invented the shelter from scratch,” she said. “We found our groove now. We are getting better at what we do and are building up our reputation.”

It’s that reputation that Harrison is fiercely proud of. “We’ve identified the things that are important to running a successful shelter: hard work and responsiveness.”

The board also takes pride in the short stays of the animals.

“An important factor is that we do everything in our power to ensure that an animal has the shortest possible stay in the shelter and gets adopted as soon as possible,” Harrison said.

She said the average length of stay for animals last year was just 16 days.

But adopting out animals is expensive.

“The bottom line is donations keep our door open. Not everyone can afford to donate $25,000,” she said. “Even the smallest donation helps because it all adds up. The more money we raise, the more animals we save.”

Harrison said the Petersons’ generosity will free up time to do other work and eases the ongoing pressure of looking for ways to bring in money.

“It frees up time that can rather be used to save and rehome animals. It is wonderful to know that a chunk of basic operating costs are safely covered already,” she said.