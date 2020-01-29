The Neponset Grade School graduated 11 fourth-grade students from the Bureau County D.A.R.E. Program. Drug Abuse Resistance Education is an education program that seeks to prevent the use of controlled drugs, membership in gangs, and violent behavior. Bureau County D.A.R.E. Officer and Deputy Cliff Morse spent 10 weeks educating Mrs. Hansen's fourth-grade students how to resist peer pressure, live productive drug and violence free lives, and how to make good decisions. Students participated in writing essays and making posters to demonstrate knowledge learned.The essay winner is Rylee Blades and the poster winner is Tenley Dutton.