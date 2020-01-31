BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

After knocking off league-leading Fairfield on Monday, the Lady Bulldogs finished their week on a high note with wins in two more close games.

Wednesday: CWC 41, Woodlawn 38

The CWC Lady Bulldogs overcame a 9-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to pull a comeback win over Woodlawn.

With the Woodlawn defense smothering Sydney Lucas, it was Mariah VanMatre and Elleigh Gray supplying the offense in the first half as the CWC defense kept Woodlawn within reach. It looked like it wouldn’t be enough however, as Woodlawn outscored the Lady Bulldogs by 10 points in the third quarter to build their lead.

The fourth quarter was total domination for the Lady Bulldogs. Greyson Huff, filling in for injured regular starter Kadee Milligan, scored all six of her points in the quarter - including four crucial free throws. But it was the defense that won the game, holding Woodlawn to five points in the period.

1 2 3 4 F

CWC 10 8 6 17 41

WL 9 8 16 5 38

CWC - Elleigh Gray 16, Sydney Lucas 9, Greyson Huff 6, Mariah VanMatre 6, Jessica Smith 4.

WL - Cheyenne Bailey 12, Felicity McKee 9, Macy Williams 8, Brianna Soderlund 4, Ryann Petersen 3,Hayleigh Rynski 2.

JV Game: Woodlawn 34, CWC 13

CWC - Lily Pollard 6, Jasmine Smith 4, Meagan Healy 3.

Thursday: CWC 46, Edwards Co. 40

The Lady Bulldogs held off several comeback attempts from Edwards County to pick up their second BDC win of the week.

CWC’s regular starters (Jessica Smith, Mariah VanMatre, Sydney Lucas, and Elleigh Gray) all scored in the first quarter and super-sub Greyson Huff came up with five rebounds. During the first half the Lady Bulldogs were having success working the ball inside to Elleigh Gray. The problem for the Lady Bulldogs was that while they were getting baskets for two points at a time, Edwards County was filling it up from 3-point land (five in the first half) to stay within four points of CWC at the half.

Both teams cooled off to start the second half, with Gray’s basket with about three minutes left finally breaking the ice. Edwards County kept it close and finally tied the game in the middle of the fourth quarter on a 3-pointer by Caelyn Nelson. CWC took back control on driving layups from Lucas and VanMatre, and with Jessica Smith heading the defense to close out the victory.

“It’s been an outstanding week for our ladies. I feel like our defensive effort for these three nights has been absolutely awesome,” said CWC Coach Clinton Wolff. “This is a fantastic group of girls and they have worked extremely hard”

1 2 3 4 F

EC 11 11 4 14 40

CWC 14 12 4 16 46

EC- Jenna Schnepper 13, Caelyn Nelson 11, Isabel Shepherd 10, Tara Michels 2, Emma Wiseman 2, Mollie Hedrick 2.

CWC - Elleigh Gray 17, Sydney Lucas 14, Mariah VanMatre 10, Jessica Smith 5.

JV Game: CWC 30, EC 26

CWC - Meagan Healy 14, Lily Pollard 8, Jasmine Smith 7, KC Milligan 1.