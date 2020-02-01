MACOMB — In a very brief meeting, the McDonough County Communications Board voted to approve the Fraternal Order of Police contract during Tuesday’s meeting. McDonough County 911 Director Eric Lenardt said that the FOP had approved the contract at their last meeting and are waiting for the comm board to approve it.

Lenardt said the contract’s start date was Dec. 1, 2019 and will go until Nov. 30, 2022. The terms of the contract that Lenardt disclosed include a 2.5 percent cost of living increase for the first year and a 2.25 percent cost of living increase the other two years on the contract. According to Jeanette Moon, the contract is retroactive to Dec. 1, 2019. This means officers will get back pay based on the new contract.

The McDonough County-Schuyler County Emergency Telephone Services Board meeting that was normally held before the comm board meeting was canceled due to lack of business.

The next meeting will be on Feb. 25 immediately following the 3 p.m. ESTB meeting at the Macomb Police Department training room.

