There wasn’t much elbow room for the first Teutopolis Mapping session last week, but the big crowd produced plenty of input on the community’s assets and needs.

About 125 people turned out for the first of five community planning sessions sponsored by the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs with Western Illinois University. The goal of this grassroots project is mapping out a future vision for the community on commercial and industrial development, education, entertainment and improving the quality of life for Teutopolis.

Gisele Hamm and Linda Lee Blaine conducted the meeting on Jan. 27 in the Siemer Milling Tech Center. People of all ages, including a group of Teutopolis High School students, participated that night with different groups seated at long tables. Mapping has helped three areas communities: Dieterich, Altamont, Strasburg and Mattoon as well as dozens of smaller towns across the state. Hamm set the tone for the night by offering different quotes on how average people can change the future.

“Never doubt that a small group of committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it is the only thing that ever has.” Margaret Mead, renowned sociologist

“The best way to predict the future is to create it.” Business innovator Peter Drucker

Hamm had the groups write out what they considered the assets and problems in the Teutopolis community. Using colored sticky notes, the assets posted on a display board quickly outnumbered the problems as much as 5 to 1. Many participants noted the quality education offered by Teutopolis Unit 50 School District. Others talked about how people care for each other. How houses are kept up as well as yards. The small community is also a safe one. Some problems posted on the board included a lack of entertainment and how new residents feel left out in such a close-knit community.

Hamm said many small towns are in decline in downstate Illinois. Residents in those communities refer to past years when there was more business and social activity. She was surprised when the consensus of the group before her that night in Teutopolis stated that their town has not yet reached its potential. It is evident with three major building projects underway and other signs of progress.

“You are different from most of rural Illinois when you say that,” Hamm said.

Blaine went through a series of statistics showing how Teutopolis is doing well commercially compared to towns with similar population. When she cited one statistic about lower alcohol sales there were some giggles of doubt heard in the room, but she explained that figure was also tied to restaurant sales.

Another moment that drew laughter was during a trades and jobs check among the crowd. When Blaine asked for the show of hands from any clergy attending the session, Father Joe Carlos, pastor of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, quickly raised his hand. Blaine then blurted out, “Only one pastor showed up?” Then it was pointed out Father Joe is the only pastor for Teutopolis, a one church town.

Hamm was impressed by the cooperative and positive attitude of attendees. She then assigned them with some homework. One will have them working out some ideas for projects to improve Teutopolis. The other is to encourage more people to attend the next Mapping session at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, which includes a free meal before getting down to work, at the Community Support Systems building, located on Harvester Street south of Teutopolis Junior High School. The CSS facility offers more room than the Tech Center.

Hamm made it clear this process will involve more than just a few meetings. It is for the long-term on some of the ideas that will be generated.

“Success takes time,” said Hamm, who has worked with many Illinois small towns, ranging in average population from 300 to 3,000. “People expect things to happen overnight. Some goals will be short-term, but some will be long-term. You need group meetings on a regular basis, and you need new volunteers to come into it to make it happen.”