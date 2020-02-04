Area residents will have an
opportunity to learn basic principles
of safe hunting at the
Illinois Department of Natural
Resources hunter safety certification
course. Participants must
attend all 10 hours of instruction
to complete the course and
receive their safety certification.
The course will be offered in
three times and participants
must attend all three sessions:
6-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 3; 6-8
p.m. Thursday, March 5; and 9
a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March
7 at the University of Illinois
Extension office in Carmi.
The local White County Quail
Forever will provide lunch on
Saturday.
The course is geared toward
youth, but older hunters are also
encouraged to attend the classes
since many states now require
out-of-state hunters to show
proof of certification.
A 1996 Illinois law requires
that all hunters born after Jan. 1,
1980 must successfully complete
the hunter education course
before they can receive their first
hunting license. Participants
completing the course receive
a hunter education certification
card which verifies they have
passed the course.
The ten-hour course includes
instruction in wildlife management,
firearms safety, hunter
ethics, game identification, first
aid, survival techniques and regulations.
There is no age limit but
needs to be old enough to read
the test. The lead instructor will
be Mr. Bobby Lamp.
Pre-registration is not
required but would be very helpful.
To register, one may call the
Extension office at 382-2662 by
March 3.