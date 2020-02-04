Fighting Cancer in Fulton County will hold their first annual Prom Through the Ages event Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6 - 10 p.m. at The Venue in Canton.

CANTON-Fighting Cancer in Fulton County will hold their first annual Prom Through the Ages event Saturday, Feb. 22 from 6 - 10 p.m. at The Venue in Canton. The event will include a complimentary prom photo provided by Taylor Snowman Photography, buffet dinner, silent auction items, cash bar and dancing to the sounds of DJ John Maricle. This is a 21 and up event; a valid photo ID must be presented.

Money raised through this event will benefit adult cancer patients in Fulton County through the Illinois Cancer Care Foundation. Funds help identify patients as candidates for clinical trials and offset that cost, provide gas cards for transportation, holiday turkey dinners and Christmas gifts for terminal cancer patients and their families.

Tickets are $25 each or a table of 8 is $200 and can be purchased online through Eventbrite; the link can be found on Fighting Cancer in Fulton County’s Facebook page. There is a fee for online purchases. Or you can contact Kathy Wright-Salvidio at 309-657-1298 to purchase tickets directly.