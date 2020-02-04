KEWANEE - Irene Opal Euchaski Bridgewater, 101, of Kewanee, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 in Kewanee. Irene was born October 5, 1918 in Kewanee, the daughter of Edward and Carrie (Johnson) Bradley. Irene married Edward Joseph Euchaski on April 27, 1940. He preceded her in death on October 25, 1983. She married Louis Calvin Bridgewater on October 6, 1989. He preceded her in death on March 23, 1991.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Mary Lynn (Daniel) Pronschinske; her daughter-in-law, Kay Euchaski; three grandsons, Chad (Coni-Jo) Pronschinske, Bradley (Angela) Pronschinske, and Wade Pronschinske; three granddaughters, Kari Thomas, Terra (Wyatt) Warthen, Shawnna (Charles) Phillips; great grandchildren, Claire, Mallory, Elena, Daniel, Annika and Magnus Pronschinske, Tyanda and Kayla Thomas, Alexander, Jacob, Joseph and Savanna Warthen, and Devin and Grayson Phillips.

Also surviving are two step-daughters, Sue and Cheryl Bridgewater; two step-sons, Don (Judy) Bridgewater and Jeff (Becky) Bridgewater; step grandchildren, Tammy, Keith, Cari, Emily, Zachary and Hannah Bridgewater; and step great grandchildren, Kyle and Hope Bridgewater. Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; husband, Louis; son, Larry Euchaski; great grandson, Lawrence Wesley Phillips; two brothers, Eugene and Lawrence Bradley; and sisters, Madolyn Mangus, Elizabeth Miller, Lucille Heaton and Marjorie Mikenas.

Irene worked at Boss Glove Manufacturing for over 20 years and worked well into her 70s in the bakery at Super Valu in Kewanee. She was a lifelong member of the Flemish American Club where she loved to dance every Saturday night. She was a passionate fan of the Chicago Cubs; she loved playing cards with her friends and having dinner at the Senior Citizen Center every Tuesday evening.

Irene was well known by her family for her lack of patience; not holding back her opinion; and for telling it like it is. She wrote her own rules of life and lived them purposely. She was loved dearly and we will never forget her tenacity, passion for life, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for family and friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 pm, Friday, February 7, 2020 at St. John Paul II Catholic Church. Father Douglas Hennessy will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:30 am on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Schueneman-Tumbleson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Kewanee Senior Citizen Center. Please leave an online condolence for Irene’s family at www.schuenemantumblesonfuneralhome.com.