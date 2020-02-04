Tori Oaks led all scores with 34 points in a 56-40 victory over Limestone.

CANTON-Tori Oaks led all scores with 34 points in a 56-40 victory over Limestone.

Also scoring in double-digits for the Canton Lady Giants was Bailey Culver with 15 points.

Blair Jacobus added three points while Allison Mortland and Katie Smith pitched in two points apiece.

The Lady Giants started out sluggish in the first quarter only managing five points to Limestone’s 17, but they managed to close the gap at intermission to within three as Limestone had a slim lead, 25-22.

At the end of the third quarter, Canton took the lead, 42-37 before putting the game away.

Bentley was the leading scorer for Limestone with 12 points.