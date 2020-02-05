Saturday, Feb. 1, the eighth grade Lewistown Lady Indians volleyball team participated in the Mt. Pulaski Tournament.
They first faced off with Normal Chiddix.
Results follow:
Lewistown-19
Normal Chiddix-25
Lewistown-24
Normal Chiddix-26
Kill Leaders: Abby Wiegand, seven; Lexi Kruzan, four
Dig Leaders: Landry Smith and MaKenna Johnson, six
ACE Leaders: Annie McAdams, Shanna Judd, Lexi Kruzan, one apiece
Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, nine; Lexi Kruzan, two
Block Leaders: Abby Wiegand and Lexi Kruzan, one apiece
Service Points: Landry Smith, nine; Shanna Judd, six
Lewistown versus Hartem
Lewistown-25
Hartem-23
Lewistown-15
Hartem-25
Lewistown Record-5-2-1
Kill Leaders: Lexi Kruzan, seven; Annie McAdams and Abby Wiegand, four apiece
Dig Leaders: Scarlett Potter, nine; Annie McAdams, eight
ACE Leader: Lexi Kruzan, two
Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, 13; Scarlett Potter and Annie McAdams, two each
Service Points: Lexi Kruzan and Landry Smith, six
Lewistown versus Illini Central
Lewistown-25
Illini Central-20
Lewistown-25
Illini Central-14
Lewistown Record-6-2-1
Kill Leaders: Lexi Kruzan, seven; Abby Wiegand, five
Dig Leaders: Landry Smith, seven; Scarlett Potter, five
ACE Leader: Lexi Kruzan, three
Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, 10; Scarlett Potter, two
Block Leaders: Landry Smith and Lexi Kruzan, two each
Service Points: Annie McAdams and Scarlett Potter, eight apiece
LEWISTOWN versus CEL
Lewistown-21
CEL-25
Lewistown-25
CEL-15
Lewistown-15
CEL-5
Lewistown Record-7-2-1
Kill Leaders: Abby Wiegand, eight; Lexi Kruzan and Shanna Judd, four each
Dig Leaders: Landry Smith, nine; Abby Wiegand, seven
ACE Leader: Lexi Kruzan, three
Assist Leaders: Landry Smith, 14; Scarlett Potter and Annie McAdams, two each
Block Leader: Abby Wiegand
Service Points: Scarlett Potter and Abby Wiegand, eight each